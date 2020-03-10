IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. Invests $169.71 Million in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,114,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,705,000. Bilibili makes up 60.5% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned approximately 3.27% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $252,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc – has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

