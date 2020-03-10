IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. Invests $24.64 Million in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI)

IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,973,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,638,000. CASI Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 8.8% of IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. owned 0.08% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

