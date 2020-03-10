IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 6.9%

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.43, 604,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 514,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $37,839.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,827 shares of company stock valued at $564,136. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in IMPINJ by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.