Independent Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,496,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,672,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 500,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after buying an additional 308,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,385,000 after buying an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

