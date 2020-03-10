Independent Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,900 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,398.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 171,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 160,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

