Independent Family Office LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up 0.9% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,539,000 after buying an additional 1,596,478 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,963,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 793.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,321,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.55.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

