Independent Family Office LLC Invests $448,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PEP stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.98 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

