Independent Family Office LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

