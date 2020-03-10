Independent Family Office LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,359,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.54.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

