Independent Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.