Independent Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 116,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,571,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

