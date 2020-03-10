Independent Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

