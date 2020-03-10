Independent Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for approximately 0.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after buying an additional 357,973 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,459,000 after buying an additional 105,779 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after buying an additional 66,346 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

NYSE:KL opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

