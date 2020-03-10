Independent Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

