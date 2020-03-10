Independent Family Office LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,215.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,444.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,323.67. The stock has a market cap of $892.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.