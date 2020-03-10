Independent Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 84,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average of $131.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.