International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at Credit Suisse Group

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMXI. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

IMXI stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of -0.01. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 513.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

