Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 6.9%

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $192.11 and last traded at $193.57, 115,156,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 46,594,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.02.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.