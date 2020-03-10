ION Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. ION has a total market cap of $436,312.00 and $146.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,277,324 coins and its circulating supply is 12,377,324 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

