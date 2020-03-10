iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 129,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,621,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $274.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.58 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

