iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lifted by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 70,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $105.12 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

