iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

EFA stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

