iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Down 7.5%

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)’s share price were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $207.00 and last traded at $211.88, approximately 1,707,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $229.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile (BATS:IGV)

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

