iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,911,000 after buying an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,077,000 after purchasing an additional 845,674 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,457,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,898,000 after purchasing an additional 116,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,314,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,447,000 after purchasing an additional 344,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $138.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

