iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.