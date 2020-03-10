iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Lifted by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

