Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Position Raised by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,601,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Shares of JEC opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

