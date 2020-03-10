Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 4.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.