JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 7.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.