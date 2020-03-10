JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.4% of CNA Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

