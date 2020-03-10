JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

JPM opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

