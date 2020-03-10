JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) is Change Path LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Change Path LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Change Path LLC owned 5.67% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

