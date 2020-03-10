Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 519,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $231.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

