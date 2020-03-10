Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading Down 7.4%

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.26 and last traded at $70.34, approximately 516,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 260,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 70.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 29.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth about $686,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

