Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,165 shares during the quarter. Kezar Life Sciences makes up about 0.1% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Frazier Management LLC owned 0.47% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KZR. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 33,880 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 120,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $362,538.00. Also, CEO John Franklin Fowler acquired 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,383.00. Insiders acquired a total of 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

