Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 159,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 181,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 959,624 shares of company stock worth $18,933,827 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

