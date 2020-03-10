King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 10,957 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Block sold 25,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $4,197,322.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,391,694.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,539 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,687. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a PE ratio of 756.09, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

