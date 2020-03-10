King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 21,945 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,713 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

