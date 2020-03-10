King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

