King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.