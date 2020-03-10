King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 41,995 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $15,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

