King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,221 Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.41% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 111,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

NYSE:BXS opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.40. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.