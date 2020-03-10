King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 95 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,287,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.59 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.