KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $506.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

