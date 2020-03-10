KP Tissue (KPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect KP Tissue to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.76. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$7.73 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm has a market cap of $108.22 million and a PE ratio of -49.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPT. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

