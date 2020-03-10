L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lessened by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in L3Harris by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 139,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.37.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

