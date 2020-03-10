Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,443.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.