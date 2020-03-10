Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

