Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Trading Down 7.3%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.87, 4,316,667 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,896,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,715,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

