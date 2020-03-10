Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Limbach’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $5.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 217 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

LMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Limbach stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

